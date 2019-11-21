Kacey Musgraves Debuts Fresh Haircut During Premiere for Amazon Prime Christmas Special

Country star Kacey Musgraves has bangs! The acclaimed singer and songwriter debuted a new ‘do at the premiere of her Amazon Prime Christmas special on Tuesday, Nov. 19, walking the carpet with her long, dark hair now sporting a fresh set of curtain bangs. The 31-year-old paired her new look with a white long-sleeved top with silver beading and a matching white skirt along with silver heels, a sparkling silver clutch and Eva Fehren earrings and rings.

It’s possible that Musgraves was sporting clip-in bangs for the carpet, but fans on Twitter fully supported the singer’s new look either way.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show features Musgraves and fellow musicians performing classic Christmas tunes, with the cast of stars to include Fred Armisen on “Silent Night,” Camila Cabello on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” James Corden on “Let it Snow,” Zooey Deschanel on “Mele Kalikimaka” and Lana Del Rey on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Other guests include Kendall Jenner and Musgraves’ grandmother, a.k.a. “Nana,” as well as a dance performance from the Radio City Rockettes.

“[The Christmas special] is about the feeling you get when you’re with your family or the things you remember from being a kid. There’s a little dip in sadness in our show because I feel like the holidays aren’t always happy and I think consumerism makes you feel like you should be and that’s not always possible,” Musgraves told E! News on the carpet.

The Texas native covered several holiday classics and introduced a few holiday songs of her own on her 2016 album A Very Kacey Christmas, and Leon Bridges will stop by the Amazon special to perform Musgraves’ original song “Present Without a Bow” and Troye Sivan will join the Grammy winner for a new song, “Glittery.”

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves previously said in a statement via Rolling Stone. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will premiere Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime

