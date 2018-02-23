Kacey Musgraves Announces Release Date For ‘Golden Hour’

The countdown is on for new music from Kacey Musgraves! The singer reveals her new Golden Hour album will be out on March 30.

“I had a different mindset this time, which was feeling rather than thinking – leading heart first,” Musgraves shares of the recording of Golden Hour.

The 13-track record follows Musgraves’ 2015 sophomore Pageant Material album, which included the Top 30 single, “Biscuits.” But with Golden Hour, which was inspired by the 2017 solar eclipse, Musgraves was able to dig deep and create music that means something personal to her.

“It felt like this majestic time where God was saying, ‘This is a moment to be present for, to witness and relish in the beauty of this incredible world,’” she said to Entertainment Weekly. “That was important for me to include on this record. It’s such an ugly time right now with society and politics, and it could be easy to focus on that. But one thing we could use is a little more love and positivity and pretty colors.”

Musgraves recorded Golden Hour in the studio above Sheryl Crow’s horse stables, which served as a valuable influence on the record.

“She has Guinness on tap, so she would have a Guinness with us,” recalled Musgraves. “We ended up talking about reincarnation one night and getting so heady. I was like, ‘This is amazing!’ It set the tone.”

The newlywed will spend much of the next several months on the road. Musgraves is currently serving as the opening act, along with Midland, on Little Big Town’s The Breakers Tour. She will also hit the road this summer with pop star Harry Styles.

A list of all of Musgraves’ upcoming shows can be found on her website. Fans who pre-order Golden Hour will be given access to “Butterflies” and “Space Cowboy.” Pre-order Golden Hour on iTunes. See a complete tracklist for Golden Hour below.

Golden Hour Tracklist:

1. Slow Burn

2. Lonely Weekend

3. Butterflies

4. Oh, What a World

5. Mother

6. Love Is a Wild Thing

7. Space Cowboy

8. Happy & Sad

9. Velvet Elvis

10. Wonder Woman

11. High Horse

12. Golden Hour

13. Rainbow

Photo Credit: Facebook/Kacey Musgraves