Kacey Musgraves Shares Childhood Photos to Celebrate Holiday Special

Kacey Musgraves‘ Amazon Prime holiday special premieres on Nov. 29, and the singer has been busy promoting the show on social media in the lead up to its arrival. On Nov. 25, she shared a series of throwback photos of herself as a child dressed in a red and white dress and a red bow, zooming in closer to her face with each slide.

MY XMAS SHOW COMES OUT IN FOUR DAYS I CANT STOP YELLING #KaceyChristmas pic.twitter.com/dMv4LLOig4 — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 25, 2019

“MY XMAS SHOW COMES OUT IN FOUR DAYS I CANT STOP YELLING,” she captioned the post.

Musgraves also shared the same set of photos on Instagram and wrote, “TFW in (less than) three days ur christmas show will be open to viewing by the general public.

The previous day, the Texas native had given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the special, sharing a set of snaps of herself lying on the ground and holding a guitar as a team applied her makeup and fixed her hair.

Fighting exhaustion, practicing a strum pattern, getting hair and makeup done, getting my busted ass feet fixed, and trying to maintain a sense of Christmas cheer in between takes on the 6th day on the set of the Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show in an 85 degree metal building. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/vNyZD97LWt — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 24, 2019

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show features Musgraves and fellow musicians performing classic Christmas tunes, with the cast of stars to include Fred Armisen on “Silent Night,” Camila Cabello on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” James Corden on “Let it Snow,” Zooey Deschanel on “Mele Kalikimaka” and Lana Del Rey on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Other guests include Kendall Jenner and Musgraves’ grandmother, a.k.a. “Nana,” as well as a dance performance from the Radio City Rockettes.

Musgraves covered several holiday classics and introduced a few holiday songs of her own on her 2016 album A Very Kacey Christmas, and Leon Bridges will stop by the special to perform Musgraves’ original song “Present Without a Bow” while Troye Sivan will join the Grammy winner for a new song, “Glittery.”

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves previously said in a statement via Rolling Stone. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”

