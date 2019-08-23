Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 31st Birthday With Cher in Las Vegas

Kacey Musgraves celebrated her 31st birthday in style! The reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year traveled to Las Vegas catch one of Cher‘s residency shows, where she was able to get a picture with the rock icon.

…@cher on my birthday = 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2coTQ2bVXf — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 22, 2019

“…[Cher] on my birthday = [star struck emoji],” Musgraves tweeted.

Musgraves also shared a video of her singing along to one of Cher’s biggest his, “Believe,” and hinted the song might appear on her setlist in the future.

“I have no choice,” tweeted Musgraves. “I have to cover it.”

I have no choice I have to cover it pic.twitter.com/DzOmotZrrP — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 22, 2019

The Texas native is the subject of a current exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors.

“I admit that when the Country Music Hall of Fame presented this idea, and asked me if I would want to do this. Obviously it was a big honor, but I was also like, ‘Whatever. I’m just totally unworthy of this,’” Musgraves shared at a media event celebrating the exhibit. “I just feel really unworthy in a lot of ways. Also, I was like, ‘Isn’t that something that you do when you’re 85 years old?’ They assured me that it was the right moment and how excited they were to be sharing a more modern side of country music, a young version of that.

“I’m very proud of my story and where I am right now and even the detention slips that are in there,” she continued. ‘I made sure those were in there. Insubordination, lots of talking. Some awkward hair choices, as well.”

The exhibit is a reminder to Musgraves to take time to celebrate all that she has already achieved.

“I’m somebody who gets really excited about what’s in front of me and then I check it off and I move onto the next thing,” Musgraves said. “It’s just fun for me to do that. There’s a lot that gets lost in the blur of all the busyness, but there’s a lot to be celebrated and a lot to me and remembered. It’s actually really beautiful and really gratifying.”

Musgraves took time out of her busy, and almost entirely sold-out Oh, What a World Tour schedule to head to Sin City. Find dates at KaceyMusgraves.

