Kacey Musgraves Calls ‘Golden Hour’ Her ‘Most Personal’ Album

Kacey Musgraves bared her soul in her latest Golden Hour album. The 13-track record, co-written entirely by Musgraves, became her way of giving fans an intimate look into all aspects of her life.

“I feel like this album for sure is my most personal collection of songs yet,” Musgraves shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I’ve always written from first-hand experience, and every song that I’ve ever written has been personal, obviously. But these are just different. It’s hard to explain. I feel like through the making of this record, I kind of went through a more introspective chapter.

“Getting ready to get married,” she continues. “My life completely changed when I met the right person and a lot of negative habits and patterns kind of went away. I adopted a lot of new happiness, and so naturally I was inspired by all that.”

Still, Musgraves, who wed singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly last October, says there is much more on Golden Hour than just her love story with her new husband.

“Along with new love, there’s all these other parts of life that inspire me,” she continues. “It’s not just the new wife; it’s the girl that’s living in Tennessee away from her whole family, missing her mom. It’s the girl figuring out how to go on tour and come back home and still have friends. It’s all these things. It’s the girl that’s sick of the news and is excited thinking more towards the beautiful things about the Earth that we kind of miss on a daily basis.

“I just wanted to make a well-rounded album, but nothing really goes into thinking about that as much as I just wanted therapeutically [to] write about kinda what I’m going through.”

One song on Golden Hour, “Mother,” was inspired by the singer thinking about her own mother, while under the influence of psychedelics.

“One night at the house, my husband and I decided to go on a little adventure together,” Musgraves recalls. “And it wasn’t wild or anything, but it did make me really nostalgic for past, present, future and like my family. I just started thinking about all this crazy hurt that’s going on in the world, just everywhere and for what reason. And it was just really heavy, and I was missing my mom at the same time. Weirdly she texted me at that moment. It just made me really emotional.”

