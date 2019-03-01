Kacey Musgraves, Brooks & Dunn to Be Subjects of New Exhibits at Country Music Hall of Fame

Kacey Musgraves star power continues to rise! The recent four-time Grammy Awards winner will have an upcoming exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. She joins Brooks & Dunn and the late Keith Whitley in having exhibits opened in their honor. Songwriting legends Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, who together penned some of country music’s biggest hits, including “Bye, Bye Love,” “Wake Up, Little Susie” and “Rocky Top,” among others, will also have an exhibit in 2019.

“I absolutely adore the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Musgraves in a statement, “and it’s a privilege to have them curate an exhibit that will showcase pieces from moments all the way back to my childhood that are very special to me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brooks & Dunn, who just announced their Reboot album, will have all aspects of their lives and career, including their early days when they were pursuing solo careers, on display.

“It’s so cool to have an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Dunn. “When you’re reminded that what you have created is part of history like that, it’s beyond humbling. I’m so, so proud.”

“Ronnie and I are really fired up about having an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” Brooks added. “We’ve shared some of our favorite things with the museum over the years, and it’s going to be really special for us to revisit those moments from our career, especially in a format like the Hall that reaches all generations of fans.”

Lorrie Morgan, who was married to Whitley when he passed away in 1989, is grateful that her late husband’s career will be honored by the Hall of Fame.

“I cannot express what an honor it is for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to recognize the late, great Keith Whitley as such an important part of country music history,” Morgan said. “He was not only instrumental in giving me the confidence I needed as an artist, but through the years he has given many other up-and-coming stars the confidence and true grit they have acquired by loving and listening to the music of Keith Whitley. This exhibit is not just Keith’s life in music, but it also depicts his love for country and bluegrass music.

“Keith always felt inadequate of the recognition he deserved,” she continued. “Keith was the most humble, generous, and truly the most talented man I have ever known. Before Keith’s death, he was three weeks away from his life-long dream of being made a member of The Grand Ole Opry, a surprise that he never knew about … This exhibit is the life and times of Keith Whitley.”

Whitley’s exhibit will open on May 3, with Musgraves’ opening on July 3, and Brooks & Dunn’s opening on August 9. More information can be found at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Shearer