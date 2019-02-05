Justin Moore Teases Emotional ‘The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home’ Video

Justin Moore is teasing a brand new video for his current single, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.” The singer shared a snippet of the upcoming video on social media, which appears to be very theatrical and emotional.

“Here’s to the teachers, soldiers, first responders, moms, dads, kids, family and friends… #Tomorrow,” Moore wrote.

“The Ones Who Didn’t Make It Back Home,” which is from Moore’s upcoming fifth studio album, Late Nights and Longnecks, was inspired while he was performing in one of his shows.

“The inspiration for this song hit on stage,” Moore recalled. “Each night on tour before we play ‘If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,’ I talk about our great appreciation for the men and women of the military. Before kicking it off, I always ask the crowd to raise their drinks for the ‘ones that didn’t make it back home.’ It just stuck with me one night about nine months ago, and I knew we had to write this song.”

Moore promises he will hit the road later this year, but he might be limping for a bit. The 34-year-old recently shared a couple photos from a gruesome injury he experienced, perhaps while wrapping up the video for his current single.

“Anything for art!” Moore joked. “First time in my career I’ve been stepped on by a horse during an album photo shoot. Lol. Hopefully, we got the shot though! New album, Late Nights And Longnecks coming soon!”

While Moore hasn’t revealed too many details about Late Nights and Longnecks, he does promise that he is returning to his traditional roots with his next set of tunes.

“It’s tough [to stick to your guns] because I’ve probably missed out on opportunities that otherwise I would have had … I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told to take my cowboy hat off so I’d be on TV more,” Moore told CMT. “But to me, it was never about that. It was about longevity and doing what you love. I got into this because I love doing it.

“Fortunately our fans have never wavered,” he added. “They’ve always been there.”

