Justin Moore Promises ‘Traditional ’90s Sounding Album’ Next

Justin Moore has been hard at work on his next album, the follow-up to his 2016 No. 1 Kinda Don’t Care record. The Arkansas native reveals that his next set of tunes will be a throwback to the kind of music that became the soundtrack of his childhood.

“I’ve said in interviews for years that if I could record any album I wanted to, it would be one that sounded like it came out in the ’90s. So, we’re doing a really traditional ’90s sounding album,” Moore tells CMT.com.

“I think I was eight years old with no responsibilities whatsoever when that music was the soundtrack of my life,” Moore continued. “Hank Williams Jr., Alan Jackson, David Lee Murphy, Daryle Singletary … I could go on.”

In an era where country music continues to loosen its genre restrictions, with the acceptance of bro-country and more pop-infused sounds, Moore has unapologetically remained loyal to his traditional country roots, even if it cost him opportunities to advance his career.

“It’s tough [to stick to your guns] because I’ve probably missed out on opportunities that otherwise I would have had … I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told to take my cowboy hat off so I’d be on TV more,” Moore concedes. “But to me, it was never about that. It was about longevity and doing what you love. I got into this because I love doing it.

“Fortunately our fans have never wavered,” he added. “They’ve always been there.”

Moore has had six No. 1 hits, including the platinum-selling “If Heaven’t Wasn’t So Far Away” and “Lettin’ the Night Roll.” Still, the 34-year-old admits he likely could have had a few more if he had bowed to the pressure to conform to the trends, but would rather write and perform music that will stand the test of time.

“I think it’s more important [for artists] to make music that people are going to be listening to 30 years from now when they ain’t on any chart rather than trying to write a song that’s going to be a hit record in three months,” Moore says. “Hopefully, we’ve written some of the timeless few.”

Moore will headline his first-ever show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, May 2. He is currently crossing the country on his Hell on a Highway Tour. Dates can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/justincolemoore