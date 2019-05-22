Justin Moore on Delaying the Release of ‘Late Nights and Longnecks’: ‘I Didn’t Think We Were Ready’

Justin Moore was originally planning on releasing his fifth studio album, Late Nights and Longnecks, in April, before his record label, Valory Music Group, decided to delay the release until July. The decision, Moore reveals, suits him just fine, and was exactly what he wanted in the first place.

“It’s funny because people have asked me over the last couple of weeks about me being disappointed about it being pushed back,” Moore told PopCulture.com. “And I was just the opposite. I did not want to put it out. When the label mentioned April, I said, ‘No, no, no, no. That’s way too early. Let’s push it.’ So anyway, I was happy about them finally deciding to push it back. There’s just so much that goes into getting an album out, and so I just didn’t think we were ready by that time.”

Moore’s heart-tugging single, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” is already in the Top 25, and the delay in releasing the record gives fans more chances to hear the tune.

“Plus the single now is really, really rocking out there at radio,” Moore continued. “And certainly the higher up it is on the chart, the more excitement there is about an album coming out. We’ve had four No. 1 albums in a row, so I was like, let’s make it five. I was excited about it being pushed back.”

There was another reason the father of four wanted to wait to release Late Nights and Longnecks, and it had nothing to do with his music career.

“Plus, we were right in the thick of softball season,” Moore revealed. “I coach my 7-year-old and my 9-year-old’s team. And so, as you also know, when you go put an album out, it’s a week and a half, two weeks of just absolute craziness. I didn’t want to miss ball games. So July is a little bit better for me in that regard too.”

Fans might have to wait a little longer to hear Moore’s next project, but he promises the wait will be worth it.

“I think anything you do over time, you get better at,” said Moore. “You better get better, or you’re probably doing the wrong thing. But I’m really proud of this album. I know that I had more fun making it than I’ve had making probably any album. Maybe that contributed to it, but I definitely think it’s the best album we’ve put together and put out there. And certainly can’t wait for everybody to hear it.”

Late Nights and Longnecks will be released on July 26.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Kempin