Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child

Jordan Davis is going to be a dad! The singer announced that he and his wife, Kristen, will soon become first-time parents.

“We are so thankful and so blessed,” Davis gushed to PEOPLE. “This is a really special moment and we’ve been trying to drink it in and enjoy the process. We are looking forward to meeting the little guy or girl later this year.”

“We’re so grateful for this blessing and if I can be anywhere near the type of father that my dad was to me that will be a really good start,” added the singer. “I know Kristen is going to be an incredible mom.”

This isn’t the first time Davis is boasting about his wife of two years. The Louisiana native previously told PopCulture.com that Kristen was incredibly supportive of Davis and his busy schedule.

“I left my honeymoon and we seriously left the airport and went to two different cities, so I could start playing music and she could go back home,” Davis recalled to PopCulture.com. “So, I mean we pretty much hit the ground with married life and touring. But my wife’s been amazing and totally gets my passion for music and my love for being out and playing shows. And she’s able to make a lot of the shows, too. So, she’s extremely supportive, and she makes it really really easy.”

Davis just released the video for his latest single, “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot.” The song is from his freshman Home State album.

“It’s one of the oldest songs off the album,” Davis told PopCulture.com. “I came in to write one day with my buddy, Lonnie Fowler, and we really didn’t have anything, any idea that we wanted to write. So we started asking each other about first dates. And he told me that his first date with his wife, they were driving home and Garth Brooks‘ She’s Every Woman’ came on the radio. He pulled into a parking lot and asked her to slow dance. And I was just like ‘Golly, that’s an incredible story man. Like, we should try to write something along those lines.’

“We started writing a song, just trying to steal from it until finally, I was like, ‘Dude we just need to rewrite that story,’” he continued. “‘I know as crazy as that story is, I guarantee you somebody else out in the world has pulled into a parking lot and slow danced, probably to that exact same song.’ And now it’s a single. It’s out, and we’re getting those messages of people saying, ‘Hey man, I danced in a parking lot to this.’ So, it’s really cool to see personal stories of people coming out and saying like, ‘Hey, that song, I relate to it a lot.’”

