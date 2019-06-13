Jordan Davis Calls His Wife ‘Amazing’ for Putting up With His Busy Schedule

2017 was a big year for Jordan Davis. Not only did he release his debut “Singles You Up,” from his freshman Home State album, but he also married his longtime girlfriend, Kristen O’Connor. With a little more than two years since Davis tied the knot, the singer says the couple is doing well, even if they don’t get to spend a lot of time together.

“I left my honeymoon and we seriously left the airport and went to two different cities, so I could start playing music and she could go back home,” Davis recalled to PopCulture.com. “So, I mean we pretty much hit the ground with married life and touring. But my wife’s been amazing and totally gets my passion for music and my love for being out and playing shows. And she’s able to make a lot of the shows, too. So, she’s extremely supportive, and she makes it really really easy.”

Davis is juggling being on the road over the next several months, both for his own shows and opening for Rascal Flatts, while working on his sophomore album. While he is grateful for his busy schedule, Davis does admit he is frustrated with how long his next set of tunes is taking.

“We have a few songs recorded so we’re slowly chipping away at getting it done,” Davis revealed. “It’s just a total change of being on the road and writing, to whereas, the first album I was able to be in Nashville a lot more. The studio is easier to get to. Now, you’re trying to mix in making a record between touring and at the same time trying to write songs for it.

“I’m two years into my marriage which is awesome, but it’s also stressful to balance all those things,” he added. “It’s a different approach to making a record. But it’s a lot of fun and I’m really enjoying it.”

It’s a far cry from where Davis thought he would be at this point in his life, especially since he never dreamed of being an artist.

“I moved to town to write songs,” Davis said. “I never really had any ambitions of being the guy singing. I think that that’s probably happened a few times with people moving to Nashville, and it’s just like anything. It’s a passion that kind of comes along later, further on down the road. For me, I was out playing writers rounds and to kind of showcase my songs as a songwriter, hoping that an artist would hear it and record it. Through doing that I unlocked this thing that I didn’t even know was in me, in presenting my songs and singing my songs.

“I’m glad I did,” he continued. “I love where I’m at. I love making music. I love playing shows. For me, it’s really cool, too, to see how far I’ve grown in just the three years of becoming an artist, and putting music out … I still have a long ways to go but I’m enjoying it.”

Davis’ latest single is “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” which is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Jeff Kravitz