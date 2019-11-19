Jordan Davis Welcomes Baby Girl, Eloise Larkin, With Wife Kristen

She’s here, Jordan Davis fans! The singer and his wife, Kristen, have welcomed their first child, a girl named Eloise Larkin, into the world. Eloise was born on Sunday, Nov. 17, in a Nashville hospital, measuring 19¾ inches long and weighing 8 lbs. at birth.

“We are overjoyed with the addition of our baby girl Eloise Larkin Davis,” Davis and Kristen said in a statement (via PEOPLE). “Momma and baby are healthy as can be and we have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.”

Davis, who initially thought the couple would have a boy, admitted Kristen was ready to give birth.

“She’s ready to have the baby. She’s pretty uncomfortable. No, but she’s been a trooper. It’s been an uneventful pregnancy,” Davis told PEOPLE. “I’ve been trying — cooking dinner, bringing flowers, doing all the other stuff that girls like when they’re not feeling good.”

Davis also shared their good news on social media, along with a photo of the infant.

“Excited to announce that me and Kristen have welcomed a beautiful baby girl,” he wrote. “Momma and baby are both doing great, and I wanna thank everyone for the well wishes and love. God is good!”

Davis spoke to PopCulture.com prior to Eloise’s arrival, admitting he had mixed emotions about becoming a father.

“Nervous, pretty nervous,” Davis said. “We’re ready. I think we’re ready. But can you be ready to have a kid? I don’t know. Probably not. But I mean, I’m excited. You know, it’s been a long nine months.”

Davis plans on hitting the road in 2020, but isn’t sure if he will follow in the footsteps of artists like Brett Young, Kane Brown and others, and bring her out on the road with him

“I don’t know if the wife’s gonna let the baby come out,” Davis acknowledged. “I think that the baby’s going to be at home for a little while. She’s not really, my wife is not a road gal. She likes to be at home. But I think I’m just gonna leave the baby with Mom for a little while.”

Davis’ wife might not want him to take their little girl on the road, but he isn’t about to complain about his devoted spouse.

“I left my honeymoon and we seriously left the airport and went to two different cities, so I could start playing music and she could go back home,” Davis told PopCulture.com. “So, I mean we pretty much hit the ground with married life and touring. But my wife’s been amazing and totally gets my passion for music and my love for being out and playing shows. And she’s able to make a lot of the shows, too. So, she’s extremely supportive, and she makes it really really easy.”

