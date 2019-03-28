Jonas Brothers Lip Sync Kacey Musgraves in Viral Yacht Video

The Jonas Brothers are clearly fans of Kacey Musgraves, as evidenced by one of their recent tweets. The sibling trio, made up of Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, shared a video of them lip syncing to Musgraves’ “Golden Hour,” the title track of her fourth studio album, which has since gone viral, with more than 51,000 retweets.

It’s unclear where the Jonas Brothers were, but the three siblings were clearly having a good time, enjoying not only great music, but beautiful scenery as well evidenced by the well-received video.

Golden Hour was released one year ago. The record won a Grammy for Album of the Year and Best Country Album, with “Butterflies” from Golden Hour winning the trophy for Best Country Solo Performance, “Space Cowboy” winning for Best Country Song.

Musgraves’ star power continues to rise after the release of Golden Hour. The Texas native will soon be the subject of an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame, sharing memorabilia from every chapter of her life, from childhood all the way through until her success as an artist, as well as her marriage to husband, songwriter Ruston Kelly.

“I absolutely adore the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Musgraves of the honor, “and it’s a privilege to have them curate an exhibit that will showcase pieces from moments all the way back to my childhood that are very special to me.”

Musgraves promised to not hold back in providing pictures for the Hall of Fame to use for her exhibit.

“SO EXCITED!” Musgraves gushe. “Come see the exhibit this summer. [By the way], I’m pulling out all my most embarrassing photos for this..”

Musgraves is nominated in three ACM Awards categories: for Album of the Year, for Golden Hour, Song of the Year, for “Space Cowboy,” and Female Artist of the Year.

Musgraves is currently on her Oh, What a World Tour, which will soon head Down Under for a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand. Find a list of all of her upcoming shows at her official website.

