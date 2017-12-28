Jon Pardi Reveals He Recorded a Song Written by Miranda Lambert, Eric Church

Jon Pardi sees only good things in store for 2018. The reigning CMA New Artist of the Year is working on a new album, the follow-up to his 2016 No. 1 California Sunrise record, which includes a song written by two of country music’s biggest stars: Miranda Lambert and Eric Church.

“Miranda is awesome and a great songwriter,” Pardi tells Rare Country. “She knows exactly who she is and she knows exactly what she wants to do. She doesn’t take any sh– from nobody. She’s a true Texan. As an artist who knows who I am, I totally respect her and all she does, from the singles she releases to the songs she writes. I recorded a song that her and Eric Church wrote for the next record, and I am still begging her to sing with me, so we will see. I love Miranda. She is a genuine, great artist.”

Pardi, who opened for Dierks Bentley on his What the Hell World Tour this year, as well as headlined his own CMT on Tour (with Midland and Runaway June serving as his opening acts), hopes to always remember what it was like to be the proverbial new kid.

“I always go back to the dreams of a young me, when I thought about what it would be like to be at this point of my career and how I would want to go out with everyone and hang out in the bar and have fun,” Pardi says. “I always try, and will [continue to] try, to do that.”

Before Pardi kicks off the New Year, with plans to open for Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, the “She Ain’t in It” singer will undoubtedly toast all of his past success and promising future on Dec. 31. But rest assured, Pardi can party like a pro.

“My hangover cure is Bloody Marys, but be careful – because once you have a couple, don’t go to beer,” Pardi advises, “because if you go to beer, you’re gonna start drinking again and you’ll end up a morning drunk. OR if you want to go the non-alcoholic route, there’s nothing you can do for hangovers. [laughs] You just deal with it.”

A list of all of Pardi’s upcoming shows is available on his website.

Photo credit: Instagram/jonpardipics