Jon Langston Is Having the Time of His Life on Luke Bryan’s Tour

Jon Langston is currently on the road on Luke Bryan‘s Sunset Repeat Tour, with the new artist getting the chance to learn from one of the biggest names in country music in each city they visit.

“I’m having the time of my life out here,” he told PopCulture.com. “I’m having the absolute best time of my life and I’m learning a lot watching [Luke] play every night.”

Like many opening acts, Langston makes sure to take in the headliner’s set, getting a few more tips from Bryan each night on how to put on a show.

“I’m taking notes for sure,” he said of the American Idol judge’s performances. “Just watching what he does and hopefully after this tour’s done, I take some good things away from watching him perform. Not only just watching him perform, but just the hangs after the shows and before shows. Just being buds and just kicking it and writing songs and all that stuff.”

Bryan and Langston are joined on the tour by Cole Swindell, who partnered with Bryan to prank newbie Langston at a recent show.

“We sing ‘Dust on the Bottle’ sometimes on stage during Luke’s set, so I’m out there singing the chorus and I’m looking around and there’s no one there,” he recalled. “And then I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m feeling like there’s a prank going on behind me.’ They’re just sitting on the steps behind the stage watching me. They’re just waving at me like, ‘You got this rookie.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m out here by myself.’ That was funny.”

Langston did try to prank his tourmates back, although his attempt to hide a bottle of alcohol in order to get them to drink it didn’t exactly work out.

“I tried to ice Luke and Cole,” he revealed, “I tried to pull a prank and ice them, but they’re veterans and they just figured out a way how to pretend they didn’t see it. Then I was the one pranking myself I guess, because I looked stupid.”

Along with being Bryan’s tourmate, Langston is also the first artist that the “Knockin’ Boots” singer signed to his brand-new record label, 32 Bridge Entertainment, under Universal Music Group.

“I was just hoping and praying for a label deal one day and I wasn’t even thinking it was going to be Luke Bryan’s first label that he started, I was going to be his first artist he signed,” Langston gushed of last year’s signing. “It’s a dream come true. I couldn’t ask for a better label to be on.”

Photo Credit: Ethan Helms