Country Star John Carter Cash Welcomes New Daughter

The Cash family has a new member.

Country singer-songwriter John Carter Cash, 47, and his wife Ana Cristina welcomed their first child together, daughter Grace June Cash.

Grace June was born on Monday, Sept. 11, at 5:44 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee. She weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 17 ½ inches long.

Ana shared a series of photos to reveal the news of her daughter’s birth. “My husband John Carter and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Grace June Cash,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram. “Welcome to the world sweet little angel.”

The newborn girl is the youngest grandchild of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. The new dad, who is the country legends’ only son, also has three children from previous marriages: sons Jack Ezra, 11, and Joseph John, 21, and daughter AnnaBelle, 15.

The couple tied the knot in October 2016 in Charleston, South Carolina. Back in April, the two said they were “blessed” to be expecting a child together.

“My wife Ana Cristina and I are so blessed to announce a new addition to our family,” he told PEOPLE. “We are grateful to all of our friends and family for their continued support.”

Congratulations to the happy family!

