John Prine Announces New Album, ‘The Tree of Forgiveness’

John Prine has announced that his new album, The Tree of Forgiveness, will be released on April 13, continuing his decades-long career as one of country-folk’s most storied singer-songwriters.

The project is Prine’s first album of original material in over 13 years and will be released on Prine’s own Oh Boy label, Rolling Stone shares.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Tree of Forgiveness was recorded at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and was produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb. Prine co-wrote with the Black Key’s Dan Auerbach, Keith Sykes, Roger Cook, Pat McLaughlin and Phil Spector for The Tree of Forgiveness.

Special guests on the album include fellow country-folk singers Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires. Prine released the first song from the project, “Summer’s End,” earlier this month.

In addition to the album, Prine also announced a tour, which will kick off in April. Prine will play multiple dates at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, as well as other venues around the country, as part of the trek.

Guests on Prine’s tour will include Sturgill Simpson at the Radio City Music Hall concert in New York, as well as Milk Carton Kids, Tyler Childers, Sam Outlaw, Margo Price, Colter Wall, Shires, Valerie June and more throughout the run.

Ticket and tour information can be found on Prine’s website. A complete list of tour dates is listed below.

April 11 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon’s Place

April 13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall April 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theatre

April 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

April 27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

April 28 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

May 11- Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater (*tickets excluded from album bundle)

May 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall

May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre

May 19 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

May 23 – Folsom, CA @ Harris Center

May 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

June 1 –Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

June 2 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

June 8 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

June 13 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre

June 15 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

June 16 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Theatre

June 29 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Center

June 30 – Austin, TX @ Bass Hall

July 14 – Somerset, KY @ Musicians Festival

July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

August 2 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Kelvingrove Bandstand

August 3 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Town Hall

August 5 – Cambridge, U.K. @ Cambridge Folk Festival

August 8 – Oslo, Norway @ Konserthurst

August 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

August 13 – Dublin, Ireland @ National Concert Hall

September 14 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braum Center

September 15 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

September 19 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center

September 21 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Theatre

September 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

September 28 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre

October 3 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

October 5-6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 7 – Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center

November 8 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre

November 10 – Denver, CO @ Buell Center

December 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Theatre

December 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

December 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

Photo Credit: Oh Boy Records