John Prine Announces New Album, ‘The Tree of Forgiveness’

John Prine has announced that his new album, The Tree of Forgiveness, will be released on April 13, continuing his decades-long career as one of country-folk’s most storied singer-songwriters.
The project is Prine’s first album of original material in over 13 years and will be released on Prine’s own Oh Boy label, Rolling Stone shares.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The Tree of Forgiveness was recorded at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and was produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb. Prine co-wrote with the Black Key’s Dan Auerbach, Keith Sykes, Roger Cook, Pat McLaughlin and Phil Spector for The Tree of Forgiveness.
Special guests on the album include fellow country-folk singers Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires. Prine released the first song from the project, “Summer’s End,” earlier this month.
In addition to the album, Prine also announced a tour, which will kick off in April. Prine will play multiple dates at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, as well as other venues around the country, as part of the trek.
Guests on Prine’s tour will include Sturgill Simpson at the Radio City Music Hall concert in New York, as well as Milk Carton Kids, Tyler Childers, Sam Outlaw, Margo Price, Colter Wall, Shires, Valerie June and more throughout the run.
Ticket and tour information can be found on Prine’s website. A complete list of tour dates is listed below.
April 11 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon’s Place
April 13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall April 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theatre
April 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
April 27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
April 28 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre
May 11- Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater (*tickets excluded from album bundle)
May 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall
May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre
May 19 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
May 23 – Folsom, CA @ Harris Center
May 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
June 1 –Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
June 2 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
June 8 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
June 13 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre
June 15 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
June 16 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Theatre
June 29 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Center
June 30 – Austin, TX @ Bass Hall
July 14 – Somerset, KY @ Musicians Festival
July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
August 2 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Kelvingrove Bandstand
August 3 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Town Hall
August 5 – Cambridge, U.K. @ Cambridge Folk Festival
August 8 – Oslo, Norway @ Konserthurst
August 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
August 13 – Dublin, Ireland @ National Concert Hall
September 14 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braum Center
September 15 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
September 19 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center
September 21 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Theatre
September 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
September 28 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
October 3 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
October 5-6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
November 7 – Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center
November 8 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre
November 10 – Denver, CO @ Buell Center
December 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Theatre
December 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
December 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre
Photo Credit: Oh Boy Records