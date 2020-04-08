Country

John Prine Dead: Country Legend Mourned by Jason Isbell, Margo Price and More Fellow Musicians

Country musicians the world over are in collective mourning over the passing of John Prine. The singer/songwriter, whose unique style made him a favorite of some of the industry’s most prominent performers, passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday from complications resulting from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Prine was initially hospitalized on March 26 after coming down with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and later intubated on March 28. Just two days later, Prine was listed as being in “stable” condition. While some fans took that as a sign of hope, his wife, Fiona, posted an update to social media indicating that wasn’t necessarily the case. “[Stable] is not the same as improving,” she began. “There is no cure for Covid-19. He needs our prayers and love – as do the thousands of others who are critically ill. Stay at home. Wash your hands. We love you.”

On April 3, she revealed Prine was still on a ventilator and assured everyone that he was “receiving excellent medical care and being treated with kindness and compassion by the entire team looking after him day and night. I cannot be with him which makes this nightmare all the more distressing.”

Born in 1946, Prine first picked up a guitar at age 14. By the late 1960s, he began establishing himself as a performer in the Chicago area while he was still working as a mailman. 

In 1971, Prine released his self-titled debut album, which includes his beloved songs “Sam Stone,” “Paradise” and “Angel From Montgomery.”

Prine’s music quickly earned him fans like Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and by 1975, he released Common Sense, his first album to enter the Billboard charts. 

In 2018, Prine told NPR that he “had a difficult time listening back to them because I was so nervous,” about his early work, despite the acclaim it’d earned him. 

“I didn’t expect to do this for a living, being a recording artist,” Prine explained. “I was just playing music for the fun of it and writing songs. That was kind of my escape, you know, from the humdrum of the world.”

On March 19, Fiona Prine posted a video to Instagram where she pleaded with fans and followers to “please stay home” to help slow the spread of coronavirus. “The government can help, and I think they are really starting to really figure out that this is serious, this is life and death for God knows how many Americans. They can help, but, honestly, it is truly in our hands.”

