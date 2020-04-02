Joe Diffie Honored With Hometown Parade in Tennessee

Country singer Joe Diffie died on Sunday, March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus, and the late star was honored with a parade in Nolensville, Tennessee, where Diffie lived, on Monday, March 30. The town held a drive-by parade for Diffie one day after his death, adjusting their plans from what they might have done just weeks prior.

To remember the singer while still practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, residents driving their police cars, fire trucks, motorcycles, tractors and pickup trucks lined Summerlyn Drive to pay tribute to Diffie. The vehicles were fitting, as the list of Diffie’s well-known songs includes “Pickup Man” and “John Deere Green.” Hundreds of vehicles drove a short parade route, playing Diffie’s music on their radios, signs on their cars and their drivers in John Deere Green.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nolensville is a really tight knit community,” Nolensville Fire Chief Adam Spencer told WSMV. He also noted Diffie’s longtime support for first responders and shared, “It’s kind of hard to say you aren’t a fan of Joe Diffie.”

“We didn’t really think it was as big as this turned out to be,” he added.

The current pandemic will not allow for a traditional funeral for Diffie, but his fans have found ways to pay their respects, and the singer’s wife, Tara, recently thanked them in a post on Diffie’s Instagram account.

“I cannot count how many people have contacted me,” she captioned a photo of herself and Diffie kissing on a farm. “From coast to coast, all walks of life. Joe was so loved and I hope he can see how he affected everyone’s lives. From the candles, to the parade, to the people leaving gifts at the house- i thank you from the bottom of my heart! The radio stations are all playing his music and it makes my heart happy. We have loved every tribute. He loved his fans, his friends, his family and he was truly happy. Please keep playing his music. Please keep his legacy alive forever.”

On Wednesday, she shared a video taken after her and Diffie’s wedding in May 2018 at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in downtown Nashville.

“This was our wedding night,” Tara wrote. “@tootsies_orchid_lounge let us have the VIP area. They recognized Joe right away and he sang. This was one of the best nights of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Diffie (@officialjoediffie) on Mar 31, 2020 at 7:29pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond