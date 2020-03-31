Joe Diffie's Wife Tara Encourages Fans to 'Keep His Legacy Alive Forever'

Joe Diffie died on Sunday, March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus, and his wife, Tara, is thanking fans for their support. On Monday, Tara used Joe's official Instagram account to share a message to her husband's fans, posting a photo of the couple kissing on a farm next to a tractor, two tiny piglets at their feet.

"I cannot count how many people have contacted me," she wrote. "From coast to coast, all walks of life. Joe was so loved and I hope he can see how he affected everyone’s lives. From the candles, to the parade, to the people leaving gifts at the house- i thank you from the bottom of my heart! The radio stations are all playing his music and it makes my heart happy. We have loved every tribute. He loved his fans, his friends, his family and he was truly happy. Please keep playing his music. Please keep his legacy alive forever."

Just after the news of Joe's death was announced, Tara posted the pair's final photo together on her own Instagram page. The image was a selfie the two had snapped while enjoying the outdoors, Joe wearing a t-shirt and baseball cap and Tara in a bathing suit and sunglasses.

"Our last picture together," she wrote. "I love you so much @officialjoediffie You were the love of my life."

Joe and Tara married in 2018 and blended their families together — Tara is mom to a daughter from a previous relationship and Joe was a father of five. He shares two children, Parker and Kara, with his first wife, Janise Parker, two sons, Drew and Tyler, with his second wife, Debbie Jones, and one daughter, Kylie, with his third wife, Theresa Crump.

Joe died on Sunday, March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus at age 61. On March 27, the singer released a statement confirming his diagnosis and sharing that he was receiving treatment. The singer had originally found success in country music in the '90s, going on to earn five No. 1 hits and was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1993. He also wrote songs for several other artists including Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty and Jo Dee Messina.

