Jo Dee Messina Gives Cancer Battle Update

Jo De Messina first revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in September, forcing her to cancel several shows while she underwent treatment. After revealing her health scare ultimately made her faith stronger, the 47-year-old’s team recently shared an update in a statement on Messina’s website.

“We would like to start by thanking everybody for the outpouring of love and support following our statement in September 2017,” the statement began. “The ongoing interest in Jo Dee’s health is so appreciated, and we are grateful for the kind words we have received.

“Many of you have requested updates and we are happy to report that she is feeling well and has kicked off her 2018 shows. She has also been in the studio writing and recording new music. That new music speaks directly to where Jo Dee’s heart was during a tumultuous summer and where it remains today — a place of gratitude for an unconditional, real, and faithful love.”

The statement also confirmed what Messina earlier admitted – that she drew closer to God as her troubles increased.

“In the midst of health, personal life, and financial struggles, at a time when she felt as though the waves were crashing down around her, Jo Dee’s heart was moved to focus on the enormity of God,” continued the statement. “Casting away the chaos and confusion, she praised and worshipped Him, and from that place came a song of which she is incredibly proud.

“It is so easy to focus on the hard times; to center our minds on the negative; to allow the good to be blurred by the bad,” the statement concluded. “While faced with hard times, negative, and the bad, Jo Dee put pen to paper, called on producers Seth Mosley and X O Connor of Full Circle Music, and together they created a really special and important track. For all of you who have been asking how Jo Dee is doing and what is next for her, the answers are in the lyrics of this song. Stay tuned for what’s to come — because it’s bigger than any of us!”

Messina wrote and recorded a song called “Here” after finding out she had cancer, which says, in part, “There’s no pain, there’s no fear here / There’s no shame, there’s no worry here / Your love makes chaos and confusion disappear / There’s no hard, there’s no heavy here.”

Messina’s next scheduled concert is on April 20 in Orlando, Fla. Dates can be found on her website.