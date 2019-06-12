Country Star Jimmie Allen Crushed Over ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale

Country singer Jimmie Allen was one of the 19.3 million people who tuned in to watch the Game of Thrones series finale last month, and like many of those viewers, he wasn’t exactly thrilled about how it turned out.

“I’m heartbroken for two reasons,” Allen told PopCulture.com during CMA Fest in Nashville on Thursday. “Because it’s over and the ending was just horrible.”

The “Make Me Want to Singer” explained that — spoiler alert — he didn’t understand why the show made such a big deal out of the fact that Jon Snow was actually Aegon Targaryen if he ultimately wasn’t the person who ended up sitting on the Iron Throne, although, technically, there is now no longer an Iron Throne, thanks to the dragon Drogon.

“Jon Snow was a Targaryen,” Allen noted. “He was the true king, but yet he’s in jail at the end and they trying to find the king.”

In a unanimous decision, Bran Stark was elected King of the Six Kingdoms, with Allen referencing a popular meme in his opinion on the choice.

“And then they made Bran the king,” the Delaware native said. “Bran reminded me of the guy in a group project that contributes nothing, but yet gets credit. I’m like, Bran has done nothing of importance!”

“And he’s the one that told us Jon Snow was a Targaryen ’cause he can go back in time, but that’s all he’s done,” he continued. “He told us that for nothing.”

In the series’ penultimate episode, “The Bells,” villain Cersei Lannister ultimately dies, though many fans were disappointed in the lackluster exit she was given after seasons’ worth of bad behavior that led to a number of characters wanting to kill her.

“Arya trained for seven years to kill Cersei and then they let Cersei die by some rocks like they in some episode of the Flintstones,” Allen exclaimed. “I’m like, what is this!”

Another death Allen wasn’t pleased with was that of Daenerys Targaryen in the series finale, which came at the hands of Jon Snow.

“Jon Snow kills Daenerys and I’m thinking, ‘He’s gonna rip the face off and it’s gonna be Arya,’ but nope!” he said. “Jon Snow and the dragon comes in mad. And burns the iron throne and then grabs Daenerys’ body and takes her to dragon heaven. I don’t know where they went!”

“It was just ridiculous, I was upset!” Allen added.

