Watch Jimmie Allen, Abby Anderson Perform ‘Shallow’ From ‘A Star is Born’

Move over, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga! Jimmie Allen and Abby Anderson just performed a cover of “Shallow,” originally performed by the two superstars for the blockbuster A Star is Born, and the new version is mesmerizing.

The video, shot by Austin Peckham, starts with Allen and Anderson separated, before they unite to finish the song, as the video goes from black and white to color.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A Star is Born was one of my favorites from last year, and the performance of this song in the film really moved me as an artist,” Allen said in a statement. “I had chills! Getting to cover ‘Shallow’ with my good friend Abby was such a cool experience. She’s an incredible vocalist, and I’m excited for fans to hear our take on the song.”



“I think I speak for everyone when I say that I bawled like a baby during A Star Is Born. The song ‘Shallow’ immediately stood out to me,” added Anderson. “When Jimmie called and asked if I would sing on this song with him, I was honored. I mean I’m no Lady Gaga, but working on this with Jimmie, who pours his whole heart into a song vocally, was an absolute joy.”

2019 will likely be a big year for both Allen and Anderson. Allen released his freshman Mercury Lane album last year, which included the No. 1 single, “Best Shot.” He also got to tour with Scotty McCreery on his Seasons Change Tour, and just earned his first ACM Awards nomination, for New Male Artist. He will also hit the road later this year with Chris Young, on Young’s Raised on Country Tour.

Anderson also just released her own I’m Good EP, with the title track inspired by a sad personal event, which she turned into something positive.

“I got my heart broke real bad — which is a great motive behind any song,” Anderson told PopCulture.com. “So I’m very thankful for that whole experience because it gave me lots of songs.”

“This kid broke my heart real bad then wanted to get back together with me,” she continued. “He texted me, and the first thought I had was, ‘You know what? I’m good buddy, I don’t really need you.’”

Anderson will also join Rob Thomas on his Chip Tooth Smile Tour later this year. Download Allen and Anderson’s version of “Shallow” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BBR Music Group/Austin Peckham