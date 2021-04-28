Jessie James Decker Details Struggle With 'Unbearable' Chronic Pain

✖

Jessie James Decker is opening up to fans about the chronic pain she's been facing, detailing her struggles in an Insatgram post on Monday, April 26. The 33-year-old posted a subdued selfie laying in bed, writing that she had pinched a nerve in her back and felt like "my back and bones and muscles are all in a fight."

"This time it is so unbearable I had to get a shot in my back from the Dr and was given meds," Deker told fans, explaining that she was experiencing "shooting pains up and down the left side of my back I cannot turn my head without wanting to cry." "It’s awful and it happens way too often," she continued. "I get weekly therapy but I feel like I need to see a specialist. I get migraines ALL the time which has to be all connected. My mama has the same issues so it is hereditary."

The singer added that she is "hoping it gets better and I can find some sort of solution because when this happens... I’m just out and feel useless and helpless. Is there anyone that has the same issue? Please give me any sort of remedy you suggest I’m open to anything and everything."

Decker received a number of supportive comments and suggestions from fans and friends including Lo Bosworth, who wrote, "I wonder if there is something inflammatory in your diet that’s always been there but you don’t know what it is." Jamie Lynn Spears added, "Yesss- try needling or acupuncture and getting hip adjustment." Runaway June's Natalie Stovall wrote that she's "So sorry," while Nash Overstreet encouraged Decker to "Feel better!!!"

On Tuesday, Decker shared an update with her fans on her Instagram Story, sharing that she feels "so much better" after her doctor came over and gave her a shot in her back and a shot "for the pain." The singer noted that the situation was not "the most ideal, but it did help with the pain relief." She also had a chiropractor come over who gave her "so much relief."

"This is just something that happens to me way more than it should and it just shuts the whole day down," she explained, "but I'm going to stay on top of it." She also thanked her fans for all of their suggestions. "I wrote a lot of them down and I'm going to really try to be more on top of this," she said.