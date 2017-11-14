Jessie James Decker ‘Finally’ Feeling Unborn Baby’s Kicks

Jessie James Decker is one happy mama! The country singer showed off her growing bump in an Instagram video Monday, saying she can “finally” begin to feel the baby kick.

The Eric & Jessie: Game On star posted a boomerang to her Instagram in which she cheekily lifts her pink sweatshirt to reveal a growing baby bump.

“Bump is out! Feeling kicks finally,” she captioned the picture. “My placenta is in front so it’s been really tough to feel this little man. Finally feeling him !!!”

Decker and her husband, NFL player Eric Decker, announced they were pregnant with their third child in October and later posted an adorable gender reveal video to let fans know that child would be a baby boy.

The two are also parents to Vivianne Rose, 3, and son Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 2.

The Bravo reality personalities already have a name for the new baby, but Decker has been coy about revealing that at this point.

“I’ll give you a hint,” she told E! News. “My friends know I’m a really big movie buff and I named Vivianne after a movie character. She was named after Vivianne Walker in Ya Ya Sisterhood. And I love Southern names so the hint I will give you is I’m naming this baby after another Southern character from a movie. One of my favorite movies.”