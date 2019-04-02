Jessie James Decker Reveals Major Anniversary Throwback With Husband Eric

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, celebrated their 8-year anniversary on March 31, with Jessie marking the occasion with a sweet throwback photo of the pair.

The snap finds the couple posing together and holding hands, with Jessie in a floral-print dress and Eric in a black t-shirt and jeans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were babies here omg!!” Jessie wrote. “Not only is it our baby boys birthday today but it’s also me and Erics 8year anniversary. We were introduced 8years ago tonight around this time. It’s crazy to think that this exact day was the day we were introduced, a year later got engaged on this exact day and little did we know it would be the day our last baby was born. Love you so much @ericdecker …. thanks for reaching out to me that night and turning my world upside down. (How are we celebrating? Eating pizza and watching American idol in bed).”

Prior to their anniversary, the pair celebrated Eric’s 32nd birthday on March 15, with Jessie offering a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and her husband enjoying a celebratory drink at Emeril’s Coastal Italian.

“Happy 32nd birthday to the greatest man I’ve ever known,” she wrote. “I wake up pinching myself everyday wondering how I got so lucky and blessed to be able to call you my husband. Me and the babies adore you and I can’t wait to spend many more birthdays together celebrating you. My soulmate my best friend mi amore. Happy birthday baby.”

Jessie and Eric married in 2013 and are now parents to daughter Vivianne, 5, and sons Eric Jr., 3, and Forrest, 1.

“He’s amazing,” Jessie told PopCulture.com of her husband. “I knew even before we had children what an amazing father he was gonna be and he’s just an incredible husband, incredible father. He inspires me as a parent every day and I’m constantly impressed by how incredible he is. He’s a great man and I’m so grateful for him.”

Along with the couple’s anniversary, March 31 also happened to be Forrest’s first birthday, and Jessie shared that the family wanted to make its youngest member “feel real special” on his big day.

“It just feels like the perfect addition,” she said of Forrest. “He just slipped right in. It was a pretty unique transition. When you have two or three it’s obviously a little hard, but we loved it. We have such a great flow and he just fits right in. All three of them get along so beautifully. There’s never any issues or anyone fighting — they all just love each other. I hope it stays that way.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessiejamessdecker