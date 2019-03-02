Jerry Lee Lewis Recovering After Suffering Minor Stroke

Jerry Lee Lewis suffered a stroke Thursday night.

The musician’s rep Zach Farnum shared the news in a statement that read: “He is with his family, recuperating in Memphis and the doctors expect a full recovery.”

The statement, released by The Tennessean, added: “The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans. His family requests privacy at this time. Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Farnum told the newspaper that Lewis is not canceling any shows due to the health scare. He is next expected to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in May.

“He’s a devout Christian,” Farnum told the newspaper of the performer. “We’re just asking for prayers and support and privacy.”

Though Lewis has stepped back from the stage in recent years, the rocker has remained a beloved musical act, playing on big festival stages like the Stagecoach country music festival in California in 2017 and at Chicago’s punk-rock concert event, Riot Fest, in 2018.

The singer last performed on Feb. 16 in Greenville, South Carolina. Along with his upcoming Jazz Fest performance, Lewis is also set to play a show in June in Alexandria, Virginia, and is scheduled to play at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville in July.

Lewis is known for hit songs like “Great Balls of Fire,” “High School Confidential” and “Breathless.” Rolling Stone writes his career took a tragic turn in 1958 when news broke he had married an underage relative, but he had a major country comeback in the late ’60s.

Lewis recently made headlines when he returned to Memphis’ Sun Studio, along with Rolling Stones’ singer Mick Jagger and millionaire producer/investor Steve Bing to work on the planned movie adaptation of Peter Guralnick’s biography of Sun founder Sam Phillips, which will reportedly star Leonardo DiCaprio. He also made an appearance at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame ceremonies when he performed one of his hit songs.

The singer talked to Rolling Stone about his legacy, saying: “I had created rock & roll before they ever thought about having rock & roll.”

“When Elvis come out, he was rockabilly. When I come out with ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,’ that was rock & roll. That’s when the name ‘rock & roll’ was put in front.”

Wishing a speedy recovery for the rocker!