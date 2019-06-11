Jerry Lee Lewis Health Update Revealed 3 Months Following Stroke

Rock ‘n’ Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is continuing to recover from a minor stroke he suffered three months ago, his publicist said Saturday.

The “Great Balls of Fire” singer, 83, is recovering at his home in Tennessee, publicist Zach Farnum told PEOPLE. Farnum said Lewis is even planning to record a gospel album soon.

“Jerry Lee Lewis is back home after a successful stay at a rehabilitation center following a stroke earlier this year,” Farnum said in a statement. “He is right on track to be back on stage soon and will be heading into the studio in the next couple of months to record a Gospel record. The Killer wants to express his continued appreciation to his fans across the world for their continued thoughts and prayers.”

Lewis suffered a minor stroke on March 1 and spent time in a rehabilitation center. Farnum said at the time he was not planning on cancelling any shows, and Lewis was scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in April. Unfortunately, two after the stroke, Farnum said he had to cancel the New Orleans show after he was transferred to the rehab center.

“Jerry Lee Lewis is expected to fully recover with aggressive and intensive rehab,” Dr. Rohini Bhole, Lewis’ neurologist, told CNN in a statement released by Farnum. “From what I have seen thus far, he is heading in the right direction.”

Lewis, nicknamed “The Killer,” became best known for his wild antics on stage with his piano. He shot to fame in 1957 with “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” which was followed by a string of hits, including “Great Balls of Fire,” “Breathless” and “High School Confidential.” His career was derailed after journalists learned his third wife was a 13-year-old cousin and they married before he divorced his second wife.

In the 1960s and 1970s, he re-established himself as a country music hit-maker, with songs like “Another Place, Another Time,” “To Make Love Sweeter For You,” “There Must Be More To Love Than This” and “Would You Take Another Chance on Me.”

Despite being one of the last remaining architects of rock, Lewis has never stopped touring or performing. In 2006, he scored a surprise hit with Last Man Standing, a duets album, and released Rock & Roll Time in 2014. Before his stroke, he performed in Greenville, South Carolina, back in February.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Lewis said he “created” rock & roll.

“I had created rock ‘n’ roll before they ever thought about having rock & roll,” Lewis said. “When Elvis come out, he was rockabilly. When I come out with ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,’ that was rock & roll. That’s when the name ‘rock & roll’ was put in front.”

Lewis recently scaled back his touring schedule, but he told PEOPLE in 2017 he still enjoyed performing.

“I listen to my music because it’s soothing and I love it. It’s good,” Lewis said. “You just can’t beat rock ‘n’ roll.”

Photo credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images