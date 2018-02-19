Jerrod Niemann Reflects on ‘Life-Changing’ Experience Performing For the US Armed Forces

Jerrod Niemann is a singer, a songwriter, a husband – and a proud supporter of the U.S. Armed Forces. The 38-year-old spent his Christmas holiday on a USO Tour with his wife, Morgan, and is already eager to go back again.

“It was incredible,” Niemann tells PopCulture.com. “It was, in its own way, obviously a life-changing experience. I think that’s the most fascinating thing about our military, is we all know they’re willing to take the ultimate sacrifice and lay their lives down for us, but it’s like, ‘What if you’re overseas and your child who has cancer is at St. Jude [Children’s Hospital]’? Or you missed the first steps, or your parents passing away, or dance recitals, their first football game, whatever it might be. There’s so many freedoms that we do kind of take for granted, and they give us that right to take it for granted. For me, it’s just those moments of reality, really.”

Niemann reveals he wrote a song, “Oh Glory,” which was inspired by his time overseas on the USO Tour.

“Is absolutely dedicated to our military,” says Niemann. “It’s personally my favorite song I’ve ever written, so that’s one I’m excited to share it.”

Niemann’s latest album, This Ride, was released in October. The record includes his current single, “I Got This.”

“It rocks, and I can say that because I didn’t write it,” Niemann says of “I Got This.” “When I heard it and just heard the demo, I was like, ‘Man, this is so cool. It takes me to a place I want to be.’ And that’s really – when you’re listening for songs, it can take you a place you want to be or don’t want to be. Obviously, a sad song is a place you don’t want to be, but it can take you to times that you have been there. But when you hear a song like ‘I Got This,’ it takes you to a place you haven’t been yet that you want to go, and so I just like the vivid imagery. I like the tempo, the funk and the groove with it. Every instrument has a reason to be there.”

Photo Credit: Facebook/Jerrod Niemann