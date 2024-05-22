Jelly Roll Only Wears Socks Once: 'The Most Frivolous Thing I've Done'

The 'Save Me' singer joked that 'when you're fat, you can't have stinky feet too.'

Jelly Roll is a man who — to paraphrase Gary Sinise's Lieutenant Dan — prioritizes taking good care of his feet. Last week, while speaking to Audacy's Sabrina from Queens ahead of the 59th annual ACM Awards, the rapper-turned-country-star confessed that he only wears socks once, calling it "the most frivolous thing I've done."

"Can I tell you a frivolous habit I have?" Jelly Roll said. "Don't judge me for this, y'all. I promise I grew up very humble, but I only wear socks once." The "Son of a Sinner" singer then admitted that he buys socks "in bulk" so that he has plenty and doesn't have to re-wear them. "It's the most frivolous thing I've done with my success."

"I'm sorry, I hope I didn't let nobody down with that," Jelly Roll jokingly added, "but when you're fat, you can't have stinky feet too, so you gotta have fresh socks!" After his interview, Jelly Roll went on to take home the 2024 ACM Award for Music event of the year — alongside Lainey Wilson — for the hit single "Save Me."

Jelly Roll — Real name Jason Bradley DeFord — has been making some big physical changes lately, even recently opening up about losing 70 pounds. Speaking to PEOPLE, the 39-year-old revealed that he invested a lot of time into working on getting in shape for the 2 Bears 5K with comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, which took place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on May 7.

"I'm probably down 70-something pounds," Jelly Roll told the outlet. "I've been really kicking ass, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

"I feel really good," the "Need a Favor" singer added. "I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour."