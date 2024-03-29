Tucker Wetmore Details New Single 'Wind Up Missin' You' Ahead of Kameron Marlowe Tour (Exclusive)

Rising country star Tucker Wetmore has a new song out this week, debuting less than a week before he heads out on tour with Kameron Marlowe. The new song is called "Wind Up Missin' You" and it's the opposite of the coin from his debut single, "Wine Into Whiskey." While his previous tune laments a love not meant to be, the new song is a confession of love hoped for.

PopCulture.com had a chance to talk with Wetmore about "Wind Up Missin' You," and he explained that the juxtaposition of his two initial singles "was our goal" the whole time.

"'Wine Into Whiskey, obviously, and that's very heart-wrenching and it's a heavy song. I wanted to turn around," he said, "I'm not just a heavy song guy. I've got this side of me too where it's just lighthearted. The whole goal with that song was just young love, feel good. I call it 'windows down music'. I wanted to show both sides right off the bat."

"There's room for ballads in between and stuff like that," Wetmore continued, "but I feel like those are both ends of who I am as an artist. The whole goal was just let's put young love into words and put a melody over it, in the swaggiest and coolest way possible. I think we did a pretty decent job with it."

As previously mentioned, the new song comes just days ahead of Wetmore's first tour. Starting April 4, he'll be opening for Kameron Marlowe on The Voice alum's Strangers Tour 2024. Offering some insight into how he's feeling about the big trek, Wetmore told us he is "so excited," then added, "Obviously, it's my first tour, so I'm pretty green. I'm pretty green still. I'm man enough to own up to that."

"There's no fireworks, there's no pyro, there's no big dancers hanging from ceilings or nothing," Wetmore went on to clarify. "It's just me and two guys and a track running behind us. We're making it sound as big as possible. It's not going to be just me and a guitar. It's going to sound big and it's going to feel big. I feel like a lot of people are going to walk away feeling like, 'Oh, I'm excited to see what's going to come next.'"

In preparation for his new tour, Wetmore and his bandmates have been getting a lot of support from his management team and record label. "I've talked a lot with my team," he said, "because they've been doing this for a long time. Like, 'What should I do? How should I do this?' We're always talking [and] throwing ideas back and forth. With my bandmates, this is their first tour too, so I think it's just going to be a really cool learning experience, but I think it's going to be awesome."

Click here for links to follow Wetmore on social media, and click here for his official website, including a full list of concerts and tour dates. Keep it locked to PopCulture.com for more great country music exclusives, interviews, and news!