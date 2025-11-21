Jelly Roll Is Transformed After Shaving His Beard for the First Time in 10 Years

Jelly Roll is bare-faced for the first time in a decade.

The country singer, 40, just revealed the results of a shocking transformation after shaving off his beard amid his weight loss journey, saying in an Instagram post Thursday that he had always kept some facial hair because of his weight — and now he looks “like a Ninja Turtle.”

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, previously teased that her husband had gone clean-shaven in a Nov. 13 Instagram post, revealing that he decided to shave for a recent photoshoot.

“Because now that he’s so skinny — look at that freaking jawline — we wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?” she joked at the time, adding that the “Save Me” singer would reveal his new look “when he’s ready.”

“I have never seen this man without his facial hair. Not one freaking time,” she said in amazement.

Jelly Roll has been open about his weight loss since 2022, when he kicked off a new fitness journey that’s seen him drop 200 pounds from his starting weight of 550 pounds.

The Grammy nominee revealed why it was important for him to share his weight loss so publicly during a December 2024 appearance on Bunnie’s Dumb Blonde Podcast, saying at the time, “I think that people who become as big as I became when they lose the weight, they’re kind of ashamed. They’re so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out and they don’t really know how to interact with the world.”

“What I want the world to know, and I want people to see… is that I didn’t become successful because of my weight,” he went on. “I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That’s insane.”

During that same podcast, Jelly Roll revealed his goal at the time was to be on the “cover of Men’s Health by March of 2026,” adding, “I wanna have one of the biggest transformations.”

