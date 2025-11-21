Bunnie Xo Says She’s ‘Going to Jail’

Bunnie Xo is “going to jail” after a recent run-in with the law.

“You guys, I’m going to jail. Should we talk about it?” the 45-year-old wife of country star Jelly Roll revealed Friday on her Dumb Blonde podcast. “Why would I not tell the internet this? I tell the internet everything anyways.”

Bunnie went on to explain that her “trouble with the law” stems back to a ticket she got back in 2020 while driving home from a family vacation in Alabama. “Do I remember getting this ticket? Absolutely not,” she admitted.

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 08: Bunnie Xo attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Bunnie admits she failed to pay the ticket at first, which caused an issue when she was eventually pulled over a second time. “[The police officer] runs my license, and he comes back and he goes, ‘Do you know that your license is suspended?’” she recalled of the interaction, which was confusing to her, as she’s a “frickin’ upstanding citizen these days.”

The officer then told Bunnie that her license had been suspended due to her unpaid ticket out of Alabama, letting her go with a warning if she promised to pay the ticket and get her license reinstated.

“I go home, I get ahold of Alabama. Find out that the ticket’s from 2020. Instantly pay it. It gets paid. I paid it at the end of October,” she explained. “I’m assuming that everything’s fine and my license is reinstated.”

However, Bunnie found out “the other day” that everything was not fine when she was pulled over on suspicion of speeding.

“I’m going down the freeway, and literally, I passed this officer. He is outside of his car, gunning people. Him and I make f—ing eye contact, dude, while I’m racing by,” she said. “I’m like, ‘That was a close one.’ What do you know, I look in my freaking rear view mirror, and here comes this f—ing officer on my ass.”

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 08: Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Turns out that Bunnie’s license was still suspended, which the officer said was an “arrestable offense.” He didn’t book her on the spot, however. “He’s like, ‘But sometime this week you need to go down to the jail and book yourself in.’ First of all, I didn’t know that was an option,” she said. “Growing up as a criminal, if you give me that option, I’m never checking myself in.”

Bunnie did agree to go to jail over the ticket, however, despite having already paid off the initial fine. “I don’t know why it’s still suspended. I got my lawyer on it, whatever,” she said. “It looks like your girl is gonna have to go book herself in. If I do — you guys have seen all my past mug shots — I’m going in glammed the f— up, baby, and I’m going to vlog it.”