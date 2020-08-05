Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus and his family are headed to Netflix this month with their new show, DeMarcus Family Rules, and a trailer for the series is giving fans a look at what they can expect from the upcoming reality show. The clip puts the focuses on the differences between DeMarcus and his wife, Allison — a former Miss Tennessee, Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA who enjoys having things in order. Her husband, on the other hand, is a bit more freewheeling.

"I was raised with rules," Allison says at one point as DeMarcus jokes, "And I was raised just to keep your private parts covered up." The clip also gives a few examples of some of the aforementioned DeMarcus family rules, including "Always plan ahead," which comes from Allison as she is shown planning out her son's outfits for the week, and "Always give 100 percent to your kids," a rule from Jay shown as he scares a group around a campfire with a chainsaw and leads a St. Bernard up to his house.

"We're the ultimate odd couple," DeMarcus told the camera of himself and his wife before Allison explained, "Jay's gone a lot on tour. I'm just trying to keep everything together." DeMarcus further shares how that while she is "very rigid," it's because she "enjoys a very strict schedule." After the couple's 9-year-old daughter Madeline told the camera that her dad lets her and her 8-year-old brother Dylan and stay up late watching television, a voiceover from DeMarcus intoned, "My philosophy is, kids grow up way too fast. You've got to create lifelong lasting memories for them."

DeMarcus and Allison met on the set of Rascal Flatts' music video for "These Days," in which Allison played lead singer Gary LeVox's love interest. The couple married in 2004 and now share two children. DeMarcus Family Rules will arrive on Netflix on Aug. 19 and will share an inside look at the family's life in Nashville "as they balance every day chaos, juggling music and family."

The show was announced in July, and in a recent video on Instagram, DeMarcus thanked fans for the support he and his family have received in advance of the premiere. "I just wanted to say thank you so much for the outpouring of love and support and all of you guys that have said that you're so excited to see our show," he said. "And I have to tell you, we're really excited to see it too, because we haven't seen it yet either."