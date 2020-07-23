Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus to Star in Netflix Reality Series With His Family

Rascal Flatts fans will soon be able to catch group member Jay DeMarcus on Netflix, where he will be starring in a reality show with his family. Announced this week, DeMarcus Family Rules will arrive on the streaming service on Aug. 19 and share an inside look at DeMarcus' life in Nashville with his wife, Allison, and their two kids, Madeline and Dylan "as they balance every day chaos, juggling music and family."

"Well y’all… we’ve got some big news," DeMarcus wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "We have a new show on @Netflix! #DeMarcusFamilyRules premieres Wednesday, August 19 and is a behind the scenes, unfiltered look at our crazy life. @AllisonDeMarcus, Madeline, Dylan and I can’t wait to share it with you." He also shared a clip of the family making the announcement, all four members sitting on a couch together. "Hey everybody, it's Jay here, with my wife, Allison, and our two kids, Madeline and Dylan," DeMarcus began. "We have a bit of a big announcement to make." "We're coming to Netflix!" the family exclaimed.

"That's right, our new reality show, DeMarcus Family Rules, will be available on Netflix Wednesday August the 19th," DeMarcus said before his wife added, "It's unfiltered and out there for the world to see." "We can't wait to come into your homes and show you a glimpse behind the scenes at all the chaos and the craziness of that one right there," DeMarcus continued before zooming in on his son's face. "We'll see you guys next month," he continued before his family chimed in, "Stay tuned!"

The musician recently discussed his new show during a virtual event with PopCulture.com and other media outlets, sharing that the series is one of the projects he plans to focus on in the future after Rascal Flatts' farewell tour, which was originally scheduled for this summer. "I have a show coming out on Netflix early in the fall this year, and so I'll be devoting a lot of time to promoting that show," DeMarcus said. "We're not slowing down." In addition to his family's show and upcoming work with Rascal Flatts, DeMarcus opened a Christian record label, Red Street Records, two years ago.