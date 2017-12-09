Jay Demarcus Auditioned for the Role of Deacon in TV Series ‘Nashville’

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Charles Esten in the role of Deacon Claybourne on the TV show, Nashville, but if Rascal Flatts‘ Jay DeMarcus had his way, he would have had the dramatic role instead of Esten!

“Our little running joke is I read for the role of Deacon and my buddy Chip got it,” DeMarcus shared with his record label, Big Machine. “So I always like telling that he stole my gig.”

DeMarcus, who has appeared in Hannah Montana: The Movie and Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, among others, admits he couldn’t have actually committed to the role, but it was important for him to at least give it a shot.

“I really just read for Deacon for the experience of it because the more auditions you go on the more comfortable you become with the process,” adds the singer. “And so it’s just been a neat thing for me to kind of find something new to sink my teeth into.”

DeMarcus is also producing his first film, All Shook Up, a true story about two young boys more than 50 years ago who go searching for a nuclear bomb that was lost off the coast of Savannah, Ga., during the Cold War. DeMarcus, along with his wife, Allison DeMarcus, will also have small roles, playing the parents of one of the boys.

Nashville, which first aired on ABC for four seasons, was picked up by CMT for two more, before announcing last month the show would not be returning for a seventh season.

Rascal Flatts, which also includes Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney, have hinted at a 2018 tour, but have yet to announce any details. More information, when available, will be posted on their website.