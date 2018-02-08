Jason Isbell Finds It Hard to Enjoy ‘Good Fortune’ of Grammy Win

Jason Isbell scooped up two Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony — Best Americana Album for The Nashville Sound with the 400 Unit and Best Americana Song for “If We Were Vampires” — but that doesn’t mean the singer is basking in the glow of success.

Speaking to CMT Hot 20 Countdown, Isbell explained that while he’s seen his share of good fortune when it comes to his music, there are people around him that haven’t yet been so lucky.

“It’s hard to completely sit back and enjoy the success and the good fortune that we’ve received as a family when I have people that are really close to me that aren’t in the same situation,” he said. “I try to talk as much as I can of people who don’t necessarily have a voice, and that is very natural for me to discuss those topics because that’s what I’m talking about throughout the day with my wife, my friends, with my bandmates.”

The singer continued, “So when I sit down to write a song, topics that other people might consider political topics are really just things that I believe. That’s going to come out in the music that I’m making. And I think it makes for better songs.”

Isbell also discussed his songwriting process, explaining that he takes the time to make sure each song is perfect.

“The real focus for me is trying to be a creative person and trying to fill my role in my family, and I think I if I can do those things the music will follow,” he said. “If you stay in touch with society, culture, people’s needs and with the directions that people are moving in in order to get heard and get what they want, then you’re going to write good songs.”

While Isbell is always writing, he shared that fans may soon be able to listen to his past songs in a new way with a live album that specifically includes songs from his past few albums.

“We haven’t started yet, but we are recording a whole bunch of shows,” he shared. “So we might go back to some of those. So if maybe we can put one together from the last three albums that would be good.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jasonisbell