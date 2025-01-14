Jason Isbell is returning to the music scene. On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter announced his new solo album, Foxes in the Snow, will release March 7 on Southeastern Records. The 11-song album will mark Isbell’s first album since his split from Amanda Shires and his first not to feature his longtime band, the 400 Unit, since 2015’s Something More than Free.

Foxes in the Snow was recorded across a five-day period at Electric Lady in New York in October 2024 on Isbell’s “all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17 acoustic guitar,” according to a press release. Ahead of the album’s release, Isbell dropped his first single from the album, “Bury Me.” The song is one of 11 on the album along with “Ride to Robert’s,” “Eileen,” “Gravelweed,” “Don’t Be Tough,” “Open and Close,” “Foxes in the Snow,” “Crimson and Clay,” “Good While It Lasted,” “True Believer,” and “Wind Behind the Rain.”

Fans will likely get a glimpse of the album, which follows Isbell and the 400 Unit’s 2015 album Weathervanes, when Isbell kicks off his An Intimate Evening with Jason Isbell tour next month. The solo tour is set to begin with a performance in Chicago on Feb. 15 and will run through the end of March, with Isbell making stops in New York City, Providence, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more. Isbell will then rejoin The 400 Unit in April for an additional full-band leg, with performances in Houston, Savannah, and Denver, among others.

The upcoming will mark Isbell’s 10th since leaving the group Drive-By Truckers and launching a solo career with Sirens of the Ditch in 2007. His next solo album, Southeastern, dropped in 2013, and was followed by 2015’s Something More Than Free and 2017’s The Nashville Sound. He’s also released several albums with the 400 Unit along the way, and has earned six Grammy wins. His most recent album, Weathervanes, earned a Grammy for best Americana album, with the song “Cast Iron Skillet” taking home a Grammy for best American roots song.

Foxes in the Snow comes amid a period of upheaval in Isbell’s personal life. In December 2023, the “Cover Me Up” singer filed for divorce from Shires, his wife of 10 years. Later addressing the split, Isbell told PEOPLE in February 2024, “We’re all getting along right now. It’s hard and sad, and I don’t enjoy it, but … I’m in a good place.”

Isbell and Shires, a singer-songwriter and violinist, wed in 2013. The former couple share 9-year-old daughter Mercy.