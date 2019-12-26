Jason Aldean Wishes Fans Merry Christmas From His ‘Crazy Family’

The holidays are all about family, and Jason Aldean shared a sweet snap of his own to celebrate Christmas, posting a photo of his loved ones standing in front of a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve.

In the snap, Aldean stood next to his wife, Brittany Aldean, as she held the couple’s 2-year-old son Memphis, who appeared to be less than thrilled to be there. Aldean was holding their 10-month-old daughter Navy Rome, and the group was completed by Keeley and Kendyl, Aldean’s daughters from his previous marriage.

“Well so much for a good Christmas pic. Merry Christmas from our crazy family to yours,” Aldean’s caption read. “Thank you guys for an amazing year! Lookin forward to seeing what 2020 has in store.”

His younger kids got into the holiday spirit last week with a trip to the mall to see Santa, although Navy wasn’t exactly thrilled about it at first, as evidenced in this photo her dad posted of Memphis and Navy sitting with Santa on a sofa in front of a Christmas tree. This time, it was Navy’s turn to cry as her brother looked on, both dressed in festive red and green.

“Nailed it!” Aldean joked in the caption.

On Christmas morning, the family opened their presents in matching pajamas, which Brittany shared were courtesy of Burt’s Bees Baby.

The mom of two posted photos of Memphis and Navy opening clothes and toys, but 16-year-old Keeley got a far more sentimental gift. Brittany used her Instagram Story to share a video of Keeley opening a framed photograph of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, which was signed by the musician in a personalized message to the teenager.

Aldean has previously spoken about his oldest child’s love of music, revealing that Keeley is thinking about following in her dad’s footsteps and becoming a musician herself.

“It’s really cool and kind of scary at the same time,” he told Good Morning America earlier this year. “With them growing up, I’ve always played everything for them, from Ray Charles to George Jones, Merle Haggard, Guns N’ Roses, everything. They have an appreciation for all different kinds of music.”

“I had been letting her use one of my old guitars, so for her 16th birthday, instead of a car, I bought her a Les Paul,” he recalled. “I think she’s starting to realize the magnitude of what I’ve been doing all these years. That’s the cool thing about this, if it all ended tomorrow, there’s a pretty cool legacy there for my kids to go back and listen to.”

