Jason Aldean Wishes Daughter ‘Kendyl Bug’ Happy 12th Birthday

Jason Aldean is wishing his daughter, Kendyl, a happy 12th birthday! The pre-teen, who along with her big sister, Keeley, from Aldean’s first marriage (to Jessica Ussery), turned 12 on Aug. 20.

“Happy 12th bday to this lil baller. Love u so much Kendyl Bug!” Aldean wrote, using several emojis, including a baseball and party hats, and the hashtag #thebigonetwo”

The Aldeans rely on both of their daughters, especially Kendyl, to help with 1-year-old Memphis and baby Navy.

“They’ve been really good with [Memphis], you know, both of them — but especially Kendyl,” Aldean revealed on American Country Countdown, after the birth of their son. “She’s the one who wants to really help out a lot—feed him, burp him and change him. She sits there on the couch with him and watches TV, and hangs out with him.”

Aldean shares custody of his two oldest daughters with his ex-wife, but he also relies on his current wife, Brittany Aldean, to help raise them as well.

“She is AMAZING!” Aldean shared on social media, when someone asked what kind of stepmom Brittany was to his two daughters. “My girls love her to pieces and she loves them.”

Aldean might be a doting father, but he has no plans of welcoming a fifth child into his life.

I have zero plans to do that,” Aldean shared with PopCulture.com and other media, prior to Navy Rome’s arrival. “I’m good. I think at this point, this is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one year old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

The 42-year-old is likely enjoying time with his daughter over the next several weeks on the road, while he continues his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. The tour is scheduled to wrap up in October. Aldean just announced he was taking his show to Las Vegas, for a 3-night residency, Ride All Night Vegas, from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8. A list of all of his upcoming shows can be found on his website.

