Jason Aldean Wishes Daughter Keeley a Happy 17th Birthday on Social Media

Seventeen years ago, Jason Aldean became a father for the first time! The singer wished his daughter Keeley a happy birthday on social media, praising her for the young woman she is becoming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:08am PST

“Happy birthday Keeley!” Aldean posted alongside a photo of the pair. “I can’t believe u are 17 today. You are one of the coolest kids I know and I am very proud of the person u are turning into. Happy birthday [pumpkin]! I love u.”

Aldean, who shares both Keeley and his 12-year-old daughter, Kendyl, with his ex-wife, Jessica, previously revealed that Keeley might be following in her father’s footsteps and pursuing music full-time.

“It’s really cool and kind of scary at the same time,” Aldean admitted on Good Morning America. “With them growing up, I’ve always played everything for them, from Ray Charles to George Jones, Merle Haggard, Guns N’ Roses, everything. They have an appreciation for all different kinds of music.”

In fact, Keeley is so interested in music that Aldean skipped the typical 16-year-old birthday present last year in favor of something that would help her potential music career.

“I had been letting her use one of my old guitars, so for her 16th birthday, instead of a car, I bought her a Les Paul,” Aldean said. “I think she’s starting to realize the magnitude of what I’ve been doing all these years. That’s the cool thing about this, if it all ended tomorrow, there’s a pretty cool legacy there for my kids to go back and listen to.”

Feb. 14 isn’t just about his daughter’s birthday. Aldean also took time to praise his wife, Brittany Aldean, on Valentine’s Day as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Feb 14, 2020 at 10:12am PST

“My Valentine not just today but everyday!” the singer captioned a photo of the couple. “I wouldn’t wanna do this crazy life with anybody else. I love u so much.”

Aldean will have to celebrate Keeley’s birthday from afar, since he is performing in Springfield, Missouri on Friday, as part of his We Back Tour. Find dates by visiting Aldean’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt