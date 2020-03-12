Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Gives Update on Massive New House

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, are currently building their dream home outside of Nashville, and Brittany gave fans an update on the house’s progress on her Instagram Story on March 10.

The Aldeans’ new pad is massive and will have a bowling alley, multiple bars, a wing for their kids, a massive foyer, lazy river, a two-story closet for Brittany and more. Jason and Brittany will live in the expansive new building along with their two kids, son Memphis and daughter Navy, as well as Jason’s two daughters from his previous marriage when they stay with their dad.

The home is Mediterranean style with white siding a a black roof, sprawling over a massive property located amid rolling hills. Visitors will drive up to a circular motor court covered in stone before entering through the large double doors.

Inside, a massive multi-story foyer with floor-to-ceiling glass windows gives visitors a glimpse at the tropical paradise the Aldeans are creating outside.

Like they did in their last home, the Aldeans will have a bowling alley, which currently has at least one lane completed, according to Brittany’s story. “We have lanes, people,” she said before panning the camera to a bar that will sit next to the bowling alley. “We have like eight bars in this house,” Brittany shared as Jason walked by shrugging his shoulders.

Brittany shared that the couple decided to put a number of Mediterranean details in the home including textured wall and tile, the latter of which was on display in one room with a large window that looked out onto the Tennessee countryside.

There are at least three garages for the family’s multiple cars, which are accessed by way of a massive stone patio and connected by an archway.

Brittany also posted a photo her husband posing outside the house, crouching next to the lazy river in front of the water slide, a thatched cabana roof visible on the side of the frame with a whole lot of palm trees behind it.

