Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Reveal Their Unborn Daughter’s Name

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany revealed the name they chose for their unborn daughter during a baby shower Sunday.

Brittany shared a photo from their celebration, with the name “Navy” written with a neon sign. “Today we celebrate you, baby girl,” Brittany wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brittany also shared a video with Kendyl, Aldean’s 10-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, in which Kendyl announced Navy’s full name – Navy Rome Williams.

Other clips included their son, Memphis, 11 months, along with Aldean enjoying some of the party food.

Aldean and Brittany have found unique ways to keep their fans up to date on her pregnancy. On Aug. 12, the country music superstar shared a video of himself playing baseball with daughters Kendyl and Keeley, 15. When Keeley swung and hit the ball, a cloud of pink dust was released, confirming the baby’s gender.

Aldean, 41, and Brittany, 31, have been married since 2015. They conceived with in vitro fertilization for both pregnancies.

“We tried for a year and a half,” Brittany said in an episode of the Babes and Babies podcast in July. “No one really knows this, but we had to do in vitro, so it was the longest process. It was such a roller coaster, and I ended up, through it all, having endometriosis. After a year and a half of trying, they’re finally like, ‘We think you might have endometriosis.’ I’m like, ‘After all that, are you kidding me?’”

She continued, “And so then I had to go and have a procedure done called a laparascopy, which is basically where they go in and they check for endometriosis, or any cysts or anything. And, I had Stage 2 out of Stage 4. So they got rid of that, and then I ended up getting pregnant.”

In late October, Brittany shared a photo of herself at 24 weeks pregnant, confirming she is due around Feb. 12. Coincidentally, Keeley’s birthday is Feb. 14.

Aldean previously said the couple have always planned to have at least two children, since there is a big age difference between his older daughters and Memphis.

“I have two older daughters and there’s a pretty big age difference in my two older daughters and Memphis, so we wanted to have one who’s a little closer in age to him so he has somebody to hang out with,” he told Taste of Country.

Aldean will be performing at the CMA Awards on Nov. 14. He was nominated for Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for his hit “Drowns The Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert. The song is featured on Aldean’s eighth studio album, Rearview Town, which was released in April.

Photo credit: TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images