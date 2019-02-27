Jason Aldean’s Wife, Brittany, Shares Progress of Massive New Home

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, is sharing the progress of their upcoming massive new home. The 31-year-old, who is living with her family in a temporary residence while their new house is being built, shared a photo on Instagram.

“Has anyone else ever built a home and checked in entirely too often, as if there are major changes daily?” Brittany shared on Instagram. “We are just so excited… every little bit of progress makes us giddy.”

The Aldeans previously revealed they left their former home only a few weeks before the birth of their daughter, Navy Rome, and that the occasion was bittersweet.

“Tonight we said goodbye to our home for the past three years,” Brittany wrote on Instagram. “The home where we brought our first baby, where the dog that I loved more than words spent his last years, where I had my first baby shower, numerous parties just because and built a fish tank that housed so many of my ‘angels’ (as I call them). I know there’s so much that the future holds in other places, but to me, this house was so special… and always will be [heart emoji].”

Later, Brittany added that she had come to terms with saying goodbye to the home she loved, and was eager to begin the next chapter of their lives.

“It’ll be done next year and we are in a temporary home until then,” Brittany said. “Our fish tank is staying with our old home and the new owners. I will miss them so much but they are in good hands … We are excited for what the future holds as far as the home goes … but for now, we are focusing on having baby number 2. Little Navy baby… You can come out anytime bc mommy is READY.”

Brittany got her wish about their daughter, Navy Rome’s arrival. The baby girl was born a little more than two weeks after Brittany made her plea.

The family, which also includes Aldean’s daughters Keeley and Kendyl from his first marriage, will enjoy a little time at home before Aldean hits the road on his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. Aldean and Brittany might get a little time away, if they head to Las Vegas for the ACM Awards, where Aldean is nominated for the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tibrina Hobson