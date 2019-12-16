Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Gets Outfit Approval From Dolly Parton

Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, recently joined her husband in Las Vegas for his three-night Ride All Night Vegas residency, stepping up her fashion game for her time in Sin City.

For one of Jason’s shows, Brittany wore a long-sleeved Dolly Parton t-shirt as a dress, pairing the oversized shirt with purple heeled cowboy boots, a rhinestone choker and a low ponytail. She shared her outfit in several photos on Instagram, including one of herself sitting on a blue velvet couch captioned with a purple crystal ball emoji that got some love from Parton herself.

“Nice shirt,” the country icon commented along with a winking emoji, prompting Brittany to reply, “lawd have mercy, I have died and gone to heaven.”

The Vegas shows were Aldean’s first full concerts in the city since the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in 2017, which took place while the “We Back” singer was performing on stage. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jason discussed his decision to return, explaining that “going back to Vegas was something that I think we wanted to do the right way.”

“We felt like there was going to be a lot of people at our show that probably haven’t been to one of our shows — maybe haven’t been to a concert at all since that show,” he explained. “If they were going to come back out and that was part of the healing process for them, we wanted to make it a safer environment. Something that made them feel safer.”

Jason’s Ride All Night residency was held at Park MGM, an indoor venue that seats 5,000. “This was a little smaller, a little more intimate where people could come and hopefully feel a little more at ease,” he said.

On the opening night of his residency, a man in a wheelchair wearing a Route 91 shirt and holding an American flag was hoisted in the air by the crowd, cheering as Jason played “Any Ol’ Barstool.”

“This might have been the coolest thing I have ever seen,” the father of four captioned a video of the moment on Instagram. “Thank you Las Vegas and our Route 91 family for showing us the love this weekend.”

Brittany posted photos of the moment on her own page, writing, “Route 91 family, we love you! Last night was so special… and emotional. We’re with you, we cry with you and celebrate life with you! We can’t wait for the next two nights here in Vegas!!”

