Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Shares New Photo of Family Wedding in Mexico

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, have returned from Mexico, where they recently spent a few days at the wedding of Aldean’s sister, Kasi Williams, who married singer and radio host, Chuck Wicks. But Brittany is still enjoying the memories of the tropical vacation, sharing a new photo of herself posing with the gorgeous bride.

“And just like that, my sissy in law is married,” Brittany posted on Instagram, using the heart emoji. “Hands down the most beautiful wedding…. EVER!!”

The parents of Memphis and Navy enjoyed the tropical getaway, with Aldean also sharing a few photos from their beautiful resort.

“I have to say, me and this beautiful mama have seen a lot of places over the years but Cabo San Lucas is AMAZING!!! Thanks to @diamondresorts for having us this weekend for my lil sisters wedding. #firstclass”

The Aldeans are currently building a large mansion, but before they moved into a rental to prepare for their new home, they were neighbors with Chuck and Kasi. Aldean and Wicks are longtime friends, but that doesn’t mean dating Aldean’s sister was an easy decision for Wicks.

“I’ve known Jason for a long time, but yeah, I was a little tentative at first about dating his sister because what if it didn’t work out?” Wicks told PEOPLE. “It was a little nerve-racking. I didn’t want to screw it up.”

Wicks and Williams got engaged in March, while vacationing in Alberta, Canada.

“I had her believe we were going to take a picture, but then I got down on my knee, and let’s just say I had a death grip on that ring,” Wicks told PEOPLE of the proposal, adding that he had already set up a tripod. “At one point, I put my head on her stomach because I was trying not to bawl. I just love her so much.”

Even though Aldean and Wicks were friends, Wicks initially had no idea Kasi was his sister.

“I’ve known about Kasi for a number of years, but I never realized she was Jason’s sister back then,” Wicks said. “I would always see her at industry events and such with someone else, but we never really spoke.”

Williams subsequently got divorced, and when Wicks ran into her again, this time alone, he made his move.

“We were at a party for Jason and there she was again,” Wicks recounted. “I didn’t see a guy around her this time, though. I remember Jason’s wife Brittany gave her a little nudge toward me.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean