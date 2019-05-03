Jason Aldean Calls Wife, Brittany, the ‘Most Beautiful Person’ on Fourth Anniversary

Jason Aldean is celebrating the four-year anniversary of his wedding to his wife, Brittany Aldean! The couple wed on March 21, 2015, which the singer commemorated with a sweet post on social media.

“4 years and counting!!” Aldean wrote. “Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful person I know. So thankful I get to spend my life with you.”

Brittany also commemorated the occasion with her own post, sharing a stunning picture of their wedding day, captioning the photo simply, “Happy anniversary, my love.”

The Aldeans romance certainly had a rocky start, which they have definitely overcome. Aldean was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Jessica Ussery, when he initially met Brittany. Aldean had two children, Keeley and Kendyl, with Ussery by the time they divorced in 2013.

One year later, in 2014, the couple began dating, announcing their engagement in September of that year.

“The cool thing with me and her is we truly are – and I hate to sound like a Hallmark card here – we truly are best friends,” Aldean previously told PopCulture.com. “We do everything together. She’s on the road with me. I don’t like being out there unless she’s out. It just makes it easier for us. She travels with me. We’re kind of inseparable, which is great. I like it that way. It’s cool. You can be married to somebody that truly you’re best friends with, and that makes it fun. It makes it the way it’s supposed to be.”

After struggling to conceive, Aldean and Brittany welcomed their first child, Memphis, in December of 2017. Memphis’ younger sister, Navy, was born this past February.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” Aldean wrote when announcing the arrival of his third daughter. “Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

The Aldeans recently sold their castle-inspired home, and are living in a temporary residence while their massive new home is being built. The construction is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

The Aldeans will likely travel to Las Vegas for the 2019 ACM Awards, where Aldean is nominated for two trophies, for both Music Event of the Year, for “Drowns the Whiskey,” with Miranda Lambert, and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. He will also receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award.

