Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Heads to ER After Experiencing Chest Pain

✖

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country singer Jason Aldean, revealed on her Instagram Story Thursday that she was hospitalized for five hours. Thankfully, she learned her condition is not serious and she was released from the emergency room. Aldean, 32, said she felt the "worst chest pains" during the ordeal and was later told she just needed to take two Advil pills.

In the video, Aldean explained she has pleurisy, and then read the definition of the condition while Jason, 43, drove her home. According to the Mayo Clinic, pleurisy happens when two thin layers of tissue that separate the lungs from the chest wall called the pleura, are inflamed. The condition is also known as pleuritis and causes a sharp chest pain that can get worse while breathing. "If you have pleurisy, these tissues swell and become inflamed," the Mayo Clinic notes. "As a result, the two layers of the pleural membrane rub against each other like two pieces of sandpaper, producing pain when you inhale and exhale. The pleuritic pain lessens or stops when you hold your breath."

If you experience sharp, sudden chest pains you should contact your doctor immediately, the Mayo Clinic notes. That is exactly what Brittany did on Thursday. She noted that all you needed to ease the pain was ibuprofen. Brittany then joked that she might be getting a divorce because she put Jason through five hours of waiting in the emergency room.

"Five hours? That's being generous," Jason said. "For something that could have been knocked out in 30 minutes." Brittany defended herself, noting that it felt "very painful" and she felt she was "having a heart attack." Before the video ended, Jason chimed in, "No, you weren't. It's like having indigestion."

Aldean and Jason married in 2015 and are parents to two children, Memphis, 3, and Navy, 1. The two have a very different style of parenting, Aldean recently told PopCulture.com. While Jason is "the disciplinarian," Aldean admitted she is a "sucker." Jason may think he treats them equally, but Aldean said Jason can be a "little harder" on Memphis. Jason is "a great parent and he's super loving and he's very gentle, which he's so he's such a rugged man like a country boy, but he's just a gentle dad and it's really, it's awesome to see," Aldean said.

One reason why Jason could drive Aldean to the ER this week was that he hasn't been on the road. He is scheduling dates in late 2021, but it was "really nice" to have him around this past year, Aldean told PopCulture.com.