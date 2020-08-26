Tour Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany’s Massive New Home
After two years of building, Jason Aldean, his wife, Brittany, finally moved into their dream home in early 2020, settling into their new estate outside Nashville with their 2-year-old son Memphis and 1-year-old daughter Navy. Jason is also dad to older daughters Keeley and Kendyl, who likely spend time at the house as well.
Since moving in, Brittany has posted a number of photos and videos of the home on Instagram, giving her followers a peek into the family's palatial spread, which includes floor-to-ceiling windows, a two-story closet, a tiny stage for the kids, a bowling alley, waterfall and more. Scroll through to look inside the sprawling house.
The exterior
The massive home appears to be the size of a small castle and is situated on acres of lush green grass down a very long driveway with a large fountain on the front lawn.
The decor
The home's color scheme is mainly white, blue and grey, as evidenced by these shots Brittany shared of the cavernous foyer and a side nook.
The kitchen
That theme extends to the kitchen, which has white cabinets and counters, stainless steel appliances, dark bar chairs and edgy modern lighting.
The master bedroom
The modern master bedroom features a headboard that takes up almost an entire wall, a detailed ceiling and more dramatic light fixtures.
The closet
No doubt one of Brittany's favorite parts of the home, her two-story closet includes a giant chandelier, plenty of storage and even a ladder to get to the shoes on the top shelves.
The office
On Instagram, Brittany referred to this room as her "office/wrapping/craft area" and wrote that "organization and gift wrapping are two of my favorite things in the world."
The kids' rooms
Memphis and Navy's rooms would be any toddler's dream — the former features a pirate ship bed with a top deck and the latter has a pastel-colored two-story play castle. The house also has a tiny stage where Brittany and Jason's "baby band practices."
The bowling alley
Jason gave fans a look at the home's bowling alley with this video of his friend Tyler Farr, who took his turn sans pants. There's also a virtual golf course slash screening room that appears to include a bar.
The pool
The Aldeans could sell tickets to the resort that is their backyard, which is home to what is essentially a water park, complete with a lazy river, waterfall and a tv screen that appears from inside a rock.
