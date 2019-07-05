Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Gives Update on Massive New House Being Built

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, just posted a new update of their massive new house being built. The 31-year-old shared a photo in an Instagram Story of the mansion, which shows a lot of progress over the last few weeks.

“Stucco going on,” Brittany wrote on the photo, adding, “Home Sweet Home.”

The couple moved out of their former home earlier this year and into a rental, while they waited for their new house to be finished.

“Tonight we said goodbye to our home for the past three years,” Brittany wrote on Instagram at the time. “The home where we brought our first baby, where the dog that I loved more than words spent his last years, where I had my first baby shower, numerous parties just because and built a fish tank that housed so many of my ‘angels’ (as I call them).

“I know there’s so much that the future holds in other places, but to me, this house was so special… ” she added, “and always will be [heart emoji].”

In April, Brittany shared a couple photos of the new house, showing off a spiral staircase inside. The mother of two also said her husband was looking forward to being able to hunt on his own property, a practice she made peace with even if she didn’t agree with him.

“We’ve just come to the point where we just have to agree to disagree because I’m like, ‘I don’t agree with you hunting,’” Brittany shared on the Get Real podcast. “He enjoys it, and it’s something that him and his dad used to do. So it’s just to the point where he doesn’t talk about it. It’s like it doesn’t exist because I’ll go crazy.”

The Aldeans are likely supervising the construction from afar, since their family is currently enjoying a beach vacation.

“Look who came to party,” Brittany wrote, alongside a photo of Tyler Farr and his wife, Hannah.

The Aldeans, who own a home on the Florida coast, have some time before he returns to his Ride All Night Tour, which includes Kane Brown and Carly Pearce as his opening acts. His next scheduled show isn’t until July 19, when he heads north for two shows in New Hampshire. Find a list of all of Aldean’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin